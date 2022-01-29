Simple Software Solutions 24-Hour Volume Tops $74.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 79.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 82.1% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $1,190.93 and approximately $74.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

