Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SIMP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250. Simply has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

