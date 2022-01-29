SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 71.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 73.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

