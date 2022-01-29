SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Share Buyback Program

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. SLM has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

