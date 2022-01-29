Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 442,279 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 484,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 495,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

