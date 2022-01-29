Smithfield Trust Co Acquires Shares of 750 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.32 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

