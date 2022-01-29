Smithfield Trust Co Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.