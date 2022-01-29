Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LITM opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90. Snow Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

