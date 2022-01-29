Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $253.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total transaction of $13,659,666.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,034,387 shares of company stock worth $708,986,291. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

