Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in January

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDLF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Social Life Network has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get Social Life Network alerts:

About Social Life Network

Social Life Network, Inc is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and eCommerce technology company. It is engaged in providing custom niche network services to connect global business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, auto racing, travel, hunting, fishing and camping.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Social Life Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Life Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.