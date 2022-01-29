Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.74

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €29.74 ($33.80) and last traded at €33.00 ($37.50), with a volume of 402520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €30.92 ($35.14).

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

