Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.95

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 12806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99.
In other news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
