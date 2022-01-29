Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.95

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 12806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

