SOLVE 1-Day Volume Tops $404,306.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $39.29 million and approximately $404,306.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00091369 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

