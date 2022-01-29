South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.