Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.23 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,731 shares of company stock worth $655,412 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.