SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of SP Plus worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 11.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 138,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 636,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $632.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.66.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

