SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in January

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Shares of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

