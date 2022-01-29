SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in January

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.0 days.
Shares of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $15.29.
