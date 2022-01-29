SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,588,000 after buying an additional 1,948,992 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 457,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,922,000 after acquiring an additional 201,162 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,473,000.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.41 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

