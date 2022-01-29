SPINDLE Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $117,718.02 and approximately $24.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,728.63 or 1.00114085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00253876 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00161629 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00329702 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

