Sportcash One (SCONEX) Hits Market Cap of $247,101.44

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $247,101.44 and approximately $18,804.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.17 or 0.06675085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,797.33 or 0.99914038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052058 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

