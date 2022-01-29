Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 115,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,147,625 shares.The stock last traded at $7.94 and had previously closed at $8.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

