S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $30.53. 173,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,869. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

STBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

