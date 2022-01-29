St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,860 ($25.09) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.15) to GBX 1,635 ($22.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,604 ($21.64).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,476.50 ($19.92) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,612.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,585.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The stock has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

