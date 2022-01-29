Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Head to Head Comparison

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Echo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.10 -$6.46 million $0.04 33.26 Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Echo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Risk & Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echo Therapeutics has a beta of 5.82, suggesting that its stock price is 482% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Echo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Star Equity and Echo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Star Equity beats Echo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

