Stealth Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Stealth has a market cap of $1.26 million and $1,211.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002672 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015992 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008333 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars.

