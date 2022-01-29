Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STLC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

Stelco stock opened at C$36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$20.11 and a 52-week high of C$51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

