Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Reaches $5.03 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.03 billion and $204.13 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00137928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00183395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06781446 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,263 coins and its circulating supply is 24,835,905,190 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

