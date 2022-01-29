Stephens Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $23,068,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

