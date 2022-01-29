StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered StepStone Group to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 44,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $2,069,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,969,103 shares of company stock worth $101,554,062. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StepStone Group (STEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.