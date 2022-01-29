Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.16

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €16.16 ($18.36) and last traded at €16.16 ($18.36), with a volume of 6148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €16.58 ($18.84).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).
The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.