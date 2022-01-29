Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.16

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €16.16 ($18.36) and last traded at €16.16 ($18.36), with a volume of 6148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €16.58 ($18.84).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The company had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

