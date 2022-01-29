Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $100.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SF opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after acquiring an additional 396,303 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,312,000 after acquiring an additional 456,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

