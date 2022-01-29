Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 27,570% compared to the typical volume of 10 put options.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR opened at $60.63 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

