StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of StoneX Group worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNEX opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 27,832 shares worth $1,729,749. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

