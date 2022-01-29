StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SVAUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC started coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.91 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

