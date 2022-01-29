Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 330 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $12,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 378 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $15,558.48.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $66.01.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,349,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

