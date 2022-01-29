Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

