Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,613 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 90.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. Analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.