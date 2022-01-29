Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 592.8% in January

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 592.8% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FUJHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,309. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

