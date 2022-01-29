SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,098,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HYSR opened at $0.04 on Friday. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

