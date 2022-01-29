SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,098,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HYSR opened at $0.04 on Friday. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
About SunHydrogen
See Also: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.