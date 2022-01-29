Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to post sales of $35.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.79 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.32 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUNL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.60.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

