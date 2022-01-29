Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as low as $1.96. Sunworks shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,306,245 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunworks by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 826,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

