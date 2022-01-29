Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,310,000 after acquiring an additional 43,322 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

