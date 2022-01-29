Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in January

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NILIF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Surge Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

