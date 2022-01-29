Susquehanna Reaffirms Hold Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Susquehanna restated their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.45.

STX stock opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

