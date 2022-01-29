Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

