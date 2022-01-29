SVB Leerink Comments on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 71,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 335.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,852 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

