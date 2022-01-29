Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 1,553.4% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 273,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.91. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

