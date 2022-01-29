Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Switch by 132,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

