Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.59

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.59 and traded as high as $16.63. Synalloy shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 28,971 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Synalloy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Henry L. Guy purchased 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $62,077.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 219,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 335,880 shares of company stock worth $4,452,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.