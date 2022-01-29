Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.59

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as high as $16.63. Synalloy shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 28,971 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Synalloy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $153.98 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter.

In other Synalloy news, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,077.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 219,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 335,880 shares of company stock worth $4,452,793 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Synalloy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synalloy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synalloy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.